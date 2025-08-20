Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be looking for an emergency goalkeeping solution amid concerns over Pierce Charles.

The Star reported on Wednesday morning that the Owls stopper could face a spell on the sidelines due to injury, and with Killian Barrett also believed to be carrying a knock they have only academy stoppers to call upon as things stand.

Logan Stretch, who is just 18-years-old, has been on the bench for games this season, and Jack Phillips (19) has also been around the first team for some time, but neither of the teenagers have got a senior appearance under their belt at this point in time.

With that in mind, and with Charles’ injury more serious than the club had originally hoped, The Star understands that the Owls are currently in the process of trying to find clarity on bringing in a replacement – even if only in the short-term.

Wednesday, who remain under a fee restriction due to unpaid amounts accumulated over the last year, are unable to sign new players until Dejphon Chansiri can offer assurances that he can pay them, but things could be different when it comes to a goalkeeping crisis.

What is an emergency goalkeeper loan?

As per the English Football League’s regulations, they would be able to sign an emergency loan stopper due to the lack of ‘professional goalkeepers’ available. A ‘professional goalkeeper’ is described as:

A goalkeeper (excluding any Goalkeeper registered as a Non-Contract Player) who has been named in the starting eleven on five or more occasions by:

- any Club (or Premier League club) in any matches in the relevant league or first team cup competitions (other than the EFL Trophy); and/or

- any other club in a professional league in that club’s home association (by way of example, any division of the Scottish Professional Football League, or Serie A, B or C).

The terms of an emergency loan also state that it ‘shall be for a period of seven days, inclusive of the starting date and finishing date’, and that it ‘may be renewed for seven days at a time’. Wednesday would also have to provide proof that unavailable players have been ‘certified by an independent medical practitioner as being unfit to play’.

Wrexham are preparing for life in the Championship. | Getty Images

So in theory, the Owls should be able to bring in a goalkeeper ahead of this weekend’s trip to Wrexham, however they would have to get it finalised and approved by noon on Saturday. It doesn’t leave them with much time.

The Star also understands that conversations are ongoing with regards to trying to obtain special dispensation to bring in a free agent goalkeeper that could be signed for more than seven days, though that would follow the same process as any other permanent signing and would need to be signed off by the EFL’s independent Club Financial Reporting Unit. Whether they get permission to do that or not remains to be seen.

At this point in time no timeline has been given for Charles’ return to action, however it’s likely that more information will be given by manager, Henrik Pedersen, in tomorrow’s pre-match press conference.

