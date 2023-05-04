Sheffield Wednesday will seek to prime Josh Windass for the play-offs after he made his long-awaited return from injury over the weekend.

The Owls face-off against Derby County on Sunday knowing they’ll finish third, a reality that could allow Darren Moore and his coaching staff the freedom to get minutes into the likes of Windass and Michael Ihiekwe, who made his first start in five months in the win at Shrewsbury Town.

While he warmed-up before that win, it was noticed that Windass did not take part in either the half-time warm-up or the post-match warm-down as Wednesday sought to carefully monitor his involvement, bringing him off the bench with minutes left.

The former Rangers man – who has chalked-up 23 goal contributions this season – returned to training last week. Moore hinted at a further ‘staging-up’ of Windass’ involvement at Hillsborough this weekend.

Owls Josh Windass came on late in the game at Shrewsbury Town. Pic Steve Ellis

“He’ll have another week’s training and more volume in him, which will be great,” Moore told The Star.

“At the very most he was going to get 10 minutes, that’s it, just 10 minutes. Icky was always going to get 70 minutes and Josh 10 minutes. They both got that in so it was a perfect day for us, really.

“Josh will now have a full second week’s training which will be good for him, and Icky will get his training in as well.

“So that’ll be a week, hopefully nothing happens and then they’ll have yet another week heading into the play-offs so it adds the volume to them they need. By the time we enter the play-offs they’ll be more up to speed which will be great.”

