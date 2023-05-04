News you can trust since 1887
One surprise in Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI after Darren Moore comments on Derby County

Darren Moore faces some decisions over the make-up of his Sheffield Wednesday squad heading into Sunday’s final day clash with Derby County - and it appears he’s made at least some of them.

By Alex Miller
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 07:00 BST

Speaking to The Star on Saturday, the Owls boss made clear it was his intention to play his strongest possible team, wanting to record a win and continue the momentum three successive wins has so far delivered.

With a five-day turnaround between the final day and the first play-off semi-final leg - which will be played away - there will no doubt be the temptation to make plenty of subs in order to protect the players that could use a feet-up.

We’ve had a stab at a predicted line-up for the visit of Derby County this weekend.

Has produced some important saves in recent weeks and after that brief spell out of the side looks almost certain to keep his place heading into the play-offs.

1. GK - Cameron Dawson

Has produced some important saves in recent weeks and after that brief spell out of the side looks almost certain to keep his place heading into the play-offs.

Produced an all but faultless display at Shrewsbury, starting the move for the opener with class and laying on a show of dominant aerial class. There’s a couple ways Moore could go to shoe-horn Aden Flint back in if Derby are to be slightly more direct but we’ve gone with another start for Big Dom.

2. RCB - Dominic Iorfa

Produced an all but faultless display at Shrewsbury, starting the move for the opener with class and laying on a show of dominant aerial class. There's a couple ways Moore could go to shoe-horn Aden Flint back in if Derby are to be slightly more direct but we've gone with another start for Big Dom.

It’s like he’s never been away. Such a long lay-off could have seen Ihiekwe return ring-rusty but he’s been a picture of class at the back. With most of the game under his belt at Shrewsbury, he’ll be looking to get close to 90 minutes against the Rams.

3. CB - Michael Ihiekwe

It's like he's never been away. Such a long lay-off could have seen Ihiekwe return ring-rusty but he's been a picture of class at the back. With most of the game under his belt at Shrewsbury, he'll be looking to get close to 90 minutes against the Rams.

Wednesday’s vice-captain is coming off a big week in which he left the end of season awards clutching all the big ones. Not left-footed but in the absence of Akin Famewo looks likely to start on the left of the back three. Dependable - will this be the back three for the duration now?

4. LCB - Liam Palmer

Wednesday's vice-captain is coming off a big week in which he left the end of season awards clutching all the big ones. Not left-footed but in the absence of Akin Famewo looks likely to start on the left of the back three. Dependable - will this be the back three for the duration now?

