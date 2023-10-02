Vital Sheffield Wednesday duo in doubt for West Brom trip after injury confirmation

Xisco may well have to do without both Barry Bannan and Josh Windass on Tuesday night when the Owls go up against West Bromwich Albion.

The pair sat out the 3-0 defeat to Sunderland on Friday evening after sustaining injuries towards the back end of the week, and there are certainly no guarantees that they will have recovered by the time the Owls make the trip to the Hawthorns.

Wednesday need a victory in order to avoid making 2023/24 the club’s worst start to a league campaign of all time, but it’s going to be a big ask up against a side that have lost just two home games in the calendar year so far.

Having either of their stars back would be a major boost, let alone both of them, but Xisco admits that he’s not sure whether that will be possible or not.

"It was due to injury,” he said when asked why the key Owls pair were absent. “They had injuries in the last part of the week and couldn’t play in today’s game. We will see if they can recover…

“You know Bannan and you know Windass, they both always try to give their 100% to push themselves to play. We will see but it’s a short time… I don’t know if we will be able to have them recovered or not.”