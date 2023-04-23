News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday duo named in prestigious Team of the Season at EFL Awards

Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan and Josh Windass have both been named in the EFL League One Team of the Season.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 21:37 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 21:37 BST

The Owls skipper as well as well as Windass have been key figures in the club’s promotion push this season, playing 71 games between them so far, and the pair will both play a big part in the end of the 2022/23 campaign as Darren Moore’s side go in search of promotion into the Championship.

Bannan’s form for the Owls saw him nominated for the League One Player of the Season award – which he lost out on to Aaron Collins – but his contribution of 11 assists and seven goals saw him placed in the heart of midfield in a strong team made up of the division’s best performers.

For Windass, he may be out injured at the moment, but his return of 18 goals and assists before he picked up a foot problem has seen him make the cut as an attacker.

Elsewhere in the XI there were places for Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper, Michael Cooper, as well as Conor Chaplin and Mads Anderson.

Here’s the full team of the Season for 2022/23…

Cooper, Mumba, Davis, Anderson, Santos, Bannan, Hourihane, Collins, Clarke-Harris, Chaplin, Windass.

Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan and Josh Windass are in the League One Team of the Season.Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan and Josh Windass are in the League One Team of the Season.
