‘Buzzing’ Josh Windass itching to help Sheffield Wednesday after returning from injury

Sheffield Wednesday fans will be delighted to hear that Josh Windass is ‘buzzing’ to get back out on the field and help the Owls.

The 29-year-old has spent a month on the sidelines after sustaining a foot injury against Bolton Wanderers, and his absence has coincided with a drop in form for the Owls that saw them drop out of the top two going into the final run-in.

Now though, with two games left to play – and possibly a play-off lottery on the cards – it has been confirmed that he’s back training, and Windass says that he’s itching to get back out on the field again.

“I’m buzzing,” he told The Star at the EFL Awards. “I’ve missed the last seven or eight games after picking up a foot injury. It was obviously bad timing because of the time of the season that it’s in, but I’ve had a good season up until then. Hopefully now I can come back and help seal the deal.”

The attacker has 22 goals and assists this year, including 18 in League One.

Wednesday take on Shrewsbury Town and Derby County in their final two games, and Darren Moore will be hoping that Windass can get back into the squad for this weekend’s trip to face Salop. Before that, though, all eyes will be on Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle’s midweek games as they play their game in hand on the Owls, with everyone involved with the Owls eager to see them slip up.

