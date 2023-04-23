News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
4 hours ago UK emergency alert fails to go off on all phones - why
6 hours ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
7 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
8 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
9 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation

‘Buzzing’ Josh Windass itching to help Sheffield Wednesday after returning from injury

Sheffield Wednesday fans will be delighted to hear that Josh Windass is ‘buzzing’ to get back out on the field and help the Owls.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 19:17 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 19:21 BST

The 29-year-old has spent a month on the sidelines after sustaining a foot injury against Bolton Wanderers, and his absence has coincided with a drop in form for the Owls that saw them drop out of the top two going into the final run-in.

Now though, with two games left to play – and possibly a play-off lottery on the cards – it has been confirmed that he’s back training, and Windass says that he’s itching to get back out on the field again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Sheffield Wednesday receive double injury boost ahead of crucial Shrewsbury Town...
Most Popular

“I’m buzzing,” he told The Star at the EFL Awards. “I’ve missed the last seven or eight games after picking up a foot injury. It was obviously bad timing because of the time of the season that it’s in, but I’ve had a good season up until then. Hopefully now I can come back and help seal the deal.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The attacker has 22 goals and assists this year, including 18 in League One.

Wednesday take on Shrewsbury Town and Derby County in their final two games, and Darren Moore will be hoping that Windass can get back into the squad for this weekend’s trip to face Salop. Before that, though, all eyes will be on Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle’s midweek games as they play their game in hand on the Owls, with everyone involved with the Owls eager to see them slip up.

MORE: Exeter boss explains Bannan and Wednesday plan – bemoans missed opportunity

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Josh Windass is nearing a return to action for Sheffield Wednesday.Josh Windass is nearing a return to action for Sheffield Wednesday.
Josh Windass is nearing a return to action for Sheffield Wednesday.
Related topics:SheffieldBolton WanderersIpswich TownDarren Moore