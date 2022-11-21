Sheffield Wednesday duo named among EFL's best after match winning heroics

Bannan and McGuiness combined for Wednesday's winner on Saturday, with the latter heading in the skipper’s corner in the first half to score the only goal in a 1-0 victory at Hillsborough, a win that saw them close the gap on Plymouth Argyle at the top of the table to just three points.

The pair have come in for plenty of praise in recent weeks for the role that they’ve played in the Owls’ seven-game unbeaten run in League One, and on Sunday it was confirmed that the pair had both made it into the latest Team of the Week in the division for their most recent efforts at S6.

Bannan took his tally of goals and assists into double figures as he set up McGuinness’ winner, but was also the player on the pitch with the most possession (9.3%), touches (95), passes (69) and key passes (6) - also finishing with a 100% tackle success rate.

Meanwhile, his defensive teammate also impressed with some vital stats, as he not only scored the crucial goal but finished the game with the most aerial wins (6), a 100% tackle success rate, and he wasn’t dribbled past at any point. On top of that, he didn’t make a single error.

Wednesday players are becoming regulars in the Team of the Week awards handed out by the EFL and each league individually, and Darren Moore will be hoping that that continues for many months to come as they take aim at promotion back to the Championship.

