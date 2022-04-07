Sheffield Wednesday duo land big award nominations after impressive displays
Both Barry Bannan and Saido Berahino are up for awards after a string of impressive performances in Sheffield Wednesday colours.
Owls skipper, Bannan, has been nominated for the EFL Player of the Month award for March, while Berahino has been shortlisted for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month gong.
Wednesday’s form of late has seen them reclaim a spot in the League One Play-Off places, and both players have had a big role to play in helping them do so, claiming seven goals and three assists along the way.
Read More
You have to go all the way back to September 2015 to find the last time that a Wednesday player scooped an EFL Player of the Month award – when it was won by Ross Wallace – and Bannan will have to stave off competition from Alfie May, Harry Darling and Danny Mayor, all of whom have also been nominated for the gong.
Meanwhile, Berahino is up against May, Ryan Hardie, former Owl, George Hirst, Daniel Udoh and Will Keane as he hopes to win the fans’ vote and clinch the award that he’s been nominated for.
Wednesday’s captain got three goals and two assists in March as his best ever season in terms of goal contributions continued, while Berahino’s four goals and one assist took him into double figures (11) in terms of total contributions over the course of the 2021/22 campaign.
Despite a number of strong showings this season, as well as several Team of the Week entries, Wednesday's players and manager, Darren Moore, are yet to win any individual awards, however will not be too worried about personal accolades as they go in search of promotion back into the Championship at the first time of trying.
The Owls had two Player of the Month wins in their last promotion season back in 2011/12 – with Ryan Lowe and Miguel Llera winning in August 2011 and April 2012 – but have only won it three times across the divisions since it began in 2003. Chris Waddle won their only Player of the Month award in the Premier League in January 1995.