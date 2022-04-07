Evatt’s side drew 1-1 with Portsmouth earlier this week, a result that left them 12 points adrift of sixth-place Wycombe Wanderers – the team that currently occupy the final Play-Off spot.

It’s been a very hot and cold season for the Trotters – hence their position in midtable – but they’ll still be looking to finish as strongly as possible, even if the top six is now probably out of their reach.

And Evatt, whose side host the Owls at the University of Bolton Stadium this weekend, said after the draw with Pompey that he hopes foundations have been put in place now to aid a promotion push next season.

As quoted by the club’s official website, the Bolton boss said, “There are lots of things to improve on. But we’re not far away. I’m really disappointed that we have drawn 1-1 with Portsmouth… If you’d said that to anybody two years ago they’d have probably snatched your hand off, so we have to have some perspective.

“But we want to be better. We want to progress up this division… It doesn’t look like we will this season but we have to make sure we carry momentum into next season and finish strongly.

“You need to have some stability and build a structure and a foundation to be able to have success from and I think that’s what’ve done this season. It’s probably not to be for this year, but very hopeful for next.”