Sheffield Wednesday duo close to Owls deals as contract talks continue

The Star has previously reported that both youngsters were in talks with the club about their first professional contracts at Hillsborough, and the latest news is that the pair are inching closer to putting pen to paper.

Shipston has long been seen as one of the most talented players in the Owls youth setup, and there was a bit of a surprise that it’s taken as long as it has for discussions to take place over a deal for the 18-year-old – but after Darren Moore explained that a recent growth spurt had aided his development it appears that he’s closer to making the step up.

For Fusire, who scored the winning goal in the FA Youth Cup on Monday night against Derby County, he’s another player that has spent time training with Moore and his first team at Middlewood Road, and the 17-year-old’s progression over the last 18 months or so has seen him garner plenty of attention.

It’s understood that the pair are both closing in on their maiden pro deals at Hillsborough now, and the whole youth setup will take heart from the fact that the likes of Shipston, Bailey Cadamarteri and Charles have all been in and around senior matchday squads of late.

Moore has spoken at length of his desire to see more young Owls make the step up into the first team, and there are growing hopes that this current crop could see that happen a bit more.

