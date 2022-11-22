Mark McGuinness became the 14th player to find the back of the net for the Owls in their league campaign on Saturday, scoring the winning goal to see of Shrewsbury Town and close the gap on Plymouth Argyle at the top of the table.

He became the first centre back to score for the club this season, but as a whole there have been goals coming from various departments – not just from a couple of attackers.

Wednesday may not have a player challenging for the Golden Boot at this point in time, but Moore says that he almost prefers to have the goals spread out, explaining that it not only gives the opponent more things to worry about, but also means they aren’t overly reliant on one person.

When asked if he’d prefer one regular goalscorer or a mix, he told The Star, “Whether it’s somebody with 25 goals or everybody chipping in, so be it… I always like people chipping in, because if it’s a 25-goal man then if anything happens to him and all your play is directed at one individual then it can really disjoint you as a team.

“For us, because the goals are coming from all over, you can imagine the adulation and confidence of the players, because they’re all scoring.

“It gives the opposition more though as well, that there isn’t just one particular position where they can shut us down.”

