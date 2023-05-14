News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday duo asked to wait before decisions on their future are made

Sheffield Wednesday won’t be making any decisions on Sam Durrant and Ryan Galvin until after the play-offs have come to an end.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 14th May 2023, 12:00 BST

Durrant, 21, and Galvin, 22, are the only two young players who don’t know their fate for next season yet, with the club having already informed the others whether they will or will not be remaining at Hillsborough next season.

Darren Moore has said previously that they’re unsure on what to do with the pair given that they need to ‘be playing senior football’, and they’re going to remain in the first team ranks until after the play-offs have been wrapped up.

“The best thing to do is to deal with that when the play-offs are over,” Moore told The Star. “We’ve signalled that to both players in terms of keeping the focus on what happening now.

“They’ve been in the group, they’ve been training with the group and enjoying it - and they’ve been a part of it. Both of them understand, they’re on their journey…

"So we’ll leave that until afterwards, and then we’ll make those decisions accordingly.”

The Owls’ take on Peterborough United on Thursday evening is they try to take on the monumental task of overturning a 4-0 deficit from the first leg. If they don’t then they will be condemned to another season in League One.

Sam Durrant's future at Sheffield Wednesday is unknown at this point in time. (Steve Ellis)Sam Durrant's future at Sheffield Wednesday is unknown at this point in time. (Steve Ellis)
What division Wednesday are in will impact their decisions on who stays and goes for 2023/24, not just for Durrant and Galvin but also for the squad as a whole in what would likely be another transition of players at the club.

MORE: Sheffield Wednesday striker undergoes surgery ahead of next season

