It’s been a tough couple of years for the Owls centre back as he dealt with numerous injury concerns that kept him sidelined for months at a time, but this season he seems to be fighting fit again, and he put in his best performance of the season during the 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers.

Iorfa, who won Wednesday’s Player of the Season award in 2019/20, had come in for some criticism after the opening games, but his manager says that he took him to one side to congratulate him in Bolton.

Speaking over the weekend, Moore said, “I’m really pleased for him - I told him that at the end of the game. I think Wednesdayites saw Dominic Iorfa back to his normal self in terms of how he was. I thought he was excellent, I thought his use of the ball was good, I thought he gave us an out when he charged up the pitch with the ball at his feet.

“But I also thought that his work was clean on that right-hand side… The three of them looked accomplished, and they all have size and mobility, which is good.

“Add the mobility of Palms (Liam Palmer) and Marv (Marvin Johnson) at the side of them, and I was really pleased.”

It remains to be seen whether Iorfa will feature in the game against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup this weekend, but based on his efforts at Bolton you’d expected to see him in the XI for Forest Green’s visit at the weekend.