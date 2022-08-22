News you can trust since 1887
Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper diagnosed with testicular cancer – Owls send best wishes

Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Lewis Price, has been diagnosed with testicular cancer – and will now begin treatment as he looks to make a full recovery.

By Joe Crann
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 11:09 am

Price, who is the goalkeeper coach at MK Dons, spent the 2015/16 season at Hillsborough as the Owls came close to making their way back up to the Premier League, and he then went on to spent a few years with Rotherham United before retiring in 2020.

The sad news of his diagnosis was confirmed by the Dons today.

A statement from the club today said, “MK Dons can confirm goalkeeper coach, Lewis Price, is currently battling testicular cancer.

“Lewis, 38, will soon undergo a course of treatment, which will keep him away from the football club for a period of time.”

Meanwhile, the club’s head coach, Liam Manning, Sporting Director, Liam Sweeting, and Performance Director, Simon Crampton, said, “The full support of everybody at the football club is with Lewis and his family and we will do everything we can to help them through this challenging time.

“Lewis will have all the time he needs to recover and work his way back to a stage of full health, and we, as a club, will do everything we can to help with that.

“I know the MK Dons family will be right behind Lewis throughout his recovery but we ask that during this time, everyone respects his and his family’s privacy.”

Wednesday sent their well wishes to the goalkeeper as he begins his treatment, saying, “Everyone at Sheffield Wednesday sends our very best wishes to Lewis Price as he battles testicular cancer.”

