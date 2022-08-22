Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Price, who is the goalkeeper coach at MK Dons, spent the 2015/16 season at Hillsborough as the Owls came close to making their way back up to the Premier League, and he then went on to spent a few years with Rotherham United before retiring in 2020.

The sad news of his diagnosis was confirmed by the Dons today.

A statement from the club today said, “MK Dons can confirm goalkeeper coach, Lewis Price, is currently battling testicular cancer.

“Lewis, 38, will soon undergo a course of treatment, which will keep him away from the football club for a period of time.”

Meanwhile, the club’s head coach, Liam Manning, Sporting Director, Liam Sweeting, and Performance Director, Simon Crampton, said, “The full support of everybody at the football club is with Lewis and his family and we will do everything we can to help them through this challenging time.

“Lewis will have all the time he needs to recover and work his way back to a stage of full health, and we, as a club, will do everything we can to help with that.

“I know the MK Dons family will be right behind Lewis throughout his recovery but we ask that during this time, everyone respects his and his family’s privacy.”