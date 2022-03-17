Iorfa made his return to the starting XI in the 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley this week, his first start in a Wednesday shirt since back in October, and got a great reception from the fanbase when he took to the field at Hillsborough before the game got underway.

Chants of ‘The fastest man in Yorkshire’ ran through the stands as the big defender made his long-awaited return to the XI, and he admits that the support of their fans creates even more desire to do well for them.

Speaking to the media, Iorfa said, "We said from day one that the goal was promotion - we wanted to be in the top two first and foremost, but as long as we get promoted everyone will be happy. If we don’t make the Play-Offs it’ll be a disaster season...

“If we don’t achieve anything this season then it’d be a real disappointment of a season. With the team we’ve got, with the manager we’ve got, we know that we’re more than capable of getting promoted - so if we don’t it’d be a real disappointment.”

Iorfa also touched on his relationship with the Wednesday faithful, telling The Star, “Since I’ve been back the reception of the fans has been brilliant - they’ve made me feel really welcome, even when I came on against Burton they were just waiting for me to touch the ball… It makes you want to work even harder, and give back to them.”

After playing 41 league games in the 2019/20 season, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man has made just 27 appearances over the last two campaigns for the Owls, and he’ll now be hoping that his injury worries are behind him as he stakes a claim for a regular starting berth once again.

Dominic Iorfa was back starting for Sheffield Wednesday this week.