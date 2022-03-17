John-Jules joined the Owls in January as he made the switch on loan from the Gunners, however made just one cameo appearance before picking up a serious muscle injury that resulted in him heading back to his parent club for recovery.

Now, with Wednesday into the business end of the 2021/22 campaign and pushing for a Play-Off place, Darren Moore has given an update on the 21-year-old’s situation – while also suggesting that Adeniran could be back to aid their promotion push for the latter part of the campaign.

Speaking to The Star earlier this week, Moore explained, "We saw Tyreece last week before going back to Arsenal. He's back on the treadmill and from there he'll go out onto the grass. We still think he's weeks away. It’s 50/50 – but if we do see him again it’ll be right towards the end of the season. Every precaution us being taken.

"He'll definitely be more towards the end of the season, along with Dennis, they’ll be towards the end of the season We've got three-game weeks coming up before the end of the season but it's great to have players back. I want to keep the squad together.”

Adeniran had originally been ruled out for the rest of the 2021/22 season after undergoing surgery, but fans will no doubt be pleased at Moore’s hint that he could still have a role to play in the current campaign after all.