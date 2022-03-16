Adedoyin joined Accrington in a late January transfer deal a couple of months ago, and has gone on to play seven League One games for the club – scoring his first goal in February’s 3-2 win over Wigan Athletic.

So his complete absence at Hillsborough for the 1-1 draw this week led to a few questions over his whereabouts, however it has been confirmed that an agreement was in place that meant that he wouldn’t face the Owls this season.

Speaking to The Star after a Marvin Johnson own goal had cancelled out Callum Paterson’s opener, Accy boss, John Coleman, explained, “It was an agreement between me and Darren… We were thin on the ground for strikers with young Josh Woods being injured as well, but it was the nature of the deal and we knew that before we signed him – so there was no problem with him not playing.”

Coleman also praised the 21-year-old ex-Everton youngster’s ability, insisting that he’s got potential to play higher up the pyramid than where he’s currently at.

He went on to say, “He’s a good kid, and he’s only going to get better the more exposure he gets to football at this level, and the more he plays the better he’ll get – whether that’s in the 23s, the first team, or training on a daily basis.

“The more he’s around us, and the more he knows what we’re about and demand of him, once he steps up to that mark I think he’ll be very good. He’s got the ability to go higher, because he can finish with both feet, he’s quite strong and skilful, so he ticks all the boxes.

“He’s got a league goal under his belt already, which is good, so let’s hope he can get more goals and kickstart his career.”