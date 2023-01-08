Sheffield Wednesday discover their next FA Cup opponents after Newcastle United giant-killing

Sheffield Wednesday will welcome Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup after being drawn against them this afternoon.

Wednesday booked their spot in the fourth round by knocking out Newcastle United in one of the competition’s biggest giant-killings so far – with Josh Windass getting both goals on a special evening to secure a 2-1 victory.

The Owls beat Fleetwood 2-1 on Boxing Day on a fiery affair that saw Shaun Rooney shown red, and have also won their other two previous meetings in the 2021/22 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Moore has spoken of his desire to get home draws in cup competitions so that they can play in front of their own fans, and he once again got his wish in the fourth round as Scott Brown’s side come to town later this month.

Specific details for the fixture will be released at a later date, however it will be played on the weekend of January 27th, meaning that Wednesday’s planned game against Barnsley that weekend will be moved once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleetwood pulled off a shock result of their own in the third round to reach this stage, beating Queens Park Rangers 2-1 on home turf, and this draw means that they’ll make the trip to Hillsborough twice in the space of a week with their second league meeting taking place on January 21st.

Wednesday have only reached the fifth round on three occasions in the last decade, but will think they’ve got a real chance of progressing this time around against a side who are into the last 32 for the first time ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad