Sheffield Wednesday deserve backing - they're already over-performing

Alan Biggs on Sheffield Wednesday's season do far and why he believes strengthening is worthwhile

Take what comes with Sheffield Wednesday for the rest of the season because, let’s be realistic, they shouldn’t be only three points off the play-offs.

As to whether Wednesday would be right to throw window money at an outside promotion shot, as opposed to a more measured strategy towards next season, you can’t begin to make a judgment from the outside.

You can merely express the possibly forlorn hope there is some sort of plan, short, medium and long term. Because only one man knows the extent to which the club - effectively himself - can commit and that, you strongly suspect, will always remain a mystery. But when it comes to the manager, for me that judgment is made already.

Back last August this column tipped Wednesday making a surprise push for the play-offs. But this is no attempt to claim credit. Looking back, I was more wrong than right - despite what the league table might say.

That’s because, in reality, Wednesday are not a top six team or squad. A matter of opinion, maybe, although the manager seems to believe it too when he talks of being “very proud” of their efforts.

Almost wherever the Owls finish, they have over-performed. And let’s not forget, by common consent, mid-table would be considered significant progress.

Fact is, I over-estimated the Owls capabilities before the season, reasoning that lingering euphoria from the “great escape” and a sweeping recruitment drive would whip up a surge of momentum.

That was over-optimistic - and I’d maintain that view even if they somehow scramble into the frame. Because that, in my view, would be as much to do with the mediocre standard of the current Championship, outside of the top few. But also due to the resourcefulness of Danny Rohl, his management team and an honest group of players.

It’s not to diminish them, only to admire their collective drive, to put all this into context. All the more reason to back them solidly and be excited to see the extent to which they can upset the odds.