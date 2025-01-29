Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The January transfer window is stretching long and Sheffield Wednesday are yet to strengthen their squad.

There’s time, but with the only piece of business to date being the re-signing of star man Shea Charles, work is to be done if they are to add the quality manager Danny Röhl has spoken about wanting to add heading into the final months of the campaign.

There aren’t a great many stories out there and it’s understood there are potential deals being scoped out behind the scenes that haven’t made it public yet. But here are the potential ins and outs that are out there for now - and where The Star understands things are at with each of them.

Harry Clarke

As revealed by The Star, Ipswich Town defender Clarke has been the subject of a loan bid by Sheffield Wednesday - though the tale is heavily caveated by the fact they face very heavy competition for his signing by other Championship clubs. The mooted deal would take the 23-year-old for the rest of the season. At current, we wouldn’t get overly excited about it.

Ryo Hatsuse

The show goes on. Another Star exclusive saw it revealed that the Japanese left-back had been training with the Owls and though that training period is over, a deal is still on the table. He appears to have impressed and Röhl has spoken about it being a possibility. An update delivered this week suggested Wednesday remain keen, but with other clubs interested ahead of his Vissel Kobe contract coming to an end at the end of the month, it may well be that time is of the essence.

Michael Smith

Wrexham have been in contact with Wednesday, it’s understood, though a deal at this stage feels unlikely. Smith added his sixth goal of the season at QPR over the weekend and despite him having sat out of squads recently, his impact this campaign has been strong. He’s 33 and out of contract in the summer, mind. It may be up to the League One promotion hopefuls to make an offer too strong to turn down.

Stuart Armstrong

A former colleague of Röhl’s at Southampton, Scotland international Armstrong was reported to be of interest to Wednesday over the weekend. With limited time until the window closes on Monday, midfield wouldn’t be the stand-out area in need of strengthening but a player of his quality and experience would be no bad thing. It’s suggested he could move for nothing as his time with the Vancouver Whitecaps comes to an end. The Star shares the understanding that he was a name considered over the summer.

Josh Windass

Reports over night suggested the star Wednesday man remained of interest to Brazilian giants Santos after an initial six-figure bid to steal him away fell flat. A bid was made and given short shrift and Röhl later shrugged off the interest, reiterating the vital importance the Owls top scorer holds at S6. Those reports - which point out Windass would join superstar Neymar at Santos - suggest a last-gasp effort might be made to take him to South America, but again it feels unlikely in the absence of something crazy.

Dennis Emmanuel

A name considered among a few forward options, the Nigerian international was revealed to be a consideration by The Star last week. But as reported, it feels like another unlikely one. Watford are better placed to take him, it’s understood, and clubs from abroad including Saudi Arabia are circling. Wednesday are looking to bring a striker in, but the deal would likely be an expensive one. Unlikely as things stand but one to keep an eye on.

So, what else?

Work is ongoing and we’ll stress again that there are targets not listed here - and that haven’t made their way into our nosy news pages. Röhl told us over the weekend that all are pulling together in attempt to get some players in but after a slow-moving start to proceedings we’ll see what can be done.

Added quality in both boxes is the focus but other deals are possible. Stay tuned for more names as the next few days move closer to that 11pm deadline on Monday.