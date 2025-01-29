Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barry Bannan says that Sheffield Wednesday’s manager and players had a ‘big talk’ after the disappointment against Bristol City that helped them bounce back.

The Owls twice led on home soil against Bristol City last week, but only came away from the game with a single point as they were pegged back on both occasions. It was a disappointment for everyone in the stadium who was of a Wednesday persuasion, but Danny Röhl came out afterwards and urged people to be positive about the progress that’s been made rather than dwell on that night’s regrets.

It’s something that Bannan wholeheartedly agrees with, and he explained that it was something they spoke about in the dressing room at S6 that night before heading over to Queens Park Rangers where they secured an impressive 2-0 away victory.

“The manager is spot-on when he says don’t look back and focus on the next game,” the Owls skipper told the club’s official website. “I think at this stage of the season every team can say, ‘We should’ve won this game and we should’ve won that game’ but it’s done and dusted now - we can’t affect that. The way to get over disappointments is thinking about the next game.

“We had a big talk after the Bristol City game in the changing room, the manager said it’s about being positive together and working to the next game... What’s behind us has happened, it’s gone, we can only affect the here and now. That’s the approach we take for the rest of the season.”

“There’s still loads of games to go, we will look at the table more intently around the middle of March, after the final international break. That’s when you want to be in a good position for the last part of the season.”

Wednesday are back in action this weekend as they take on Luton Town in South Yorkshire, and will be hoping to grab their second home victory of 2025 and take a step closer to the top six by doing so.