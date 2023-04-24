News you can trust since 1887
‘Believe it or not...’ – Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass reacts to EFL award win

Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Josh Windass, says that his place in the Team of the Season will mean nothing if Sheffield Wednesday aren’t promoted.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 24th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 10:36 BST

The 29-year-old has got 18 goals and assists in League One this season, and his efforts in the 2022/23 campaign prior to his injury were enough to secure him a spot in the League One XI alongside several of the best players in the division.

But Wednesday’s promotion hopes don’t lie in their own hands, and though Windass’ return to training is a boost there is still a very real possibility that the Owls are heading into the play-offs rather than achieving the automatic promotion that they’d hoped for.

Windass, who returned to training last week, is adamant about what he wants to achieve…

Speaking to The Star at the EFL Awards on Sunday, he said, “I just said to the manager, it is nice but we’ve got a job to do. The manager started laughing, and I said with this trophy ‘Believe this or not from the most selfish player at the club or you’ve ever worked with’ this means nothing to me. I want us to get promoted.

"It’s the only aim I’ve had since I signed a new contract and we went into League One, and hopefully we can get that done… It’s nice to be recognised, and hopefully we can have a good end or this doesn’t really mean anything to me.”

Wednesday face Shrewsbury Town on Saturday afternoon in their final away game of the season.

Josh Windass and Barry Bannan with their Team of the Season awards after the Sheffield Wednesday duo were recognised.Josh Windass and Barry Bannan with their Team of the Season awards after the Sheffield Wednesday duo were recognised.
