News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
4 minutes ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
7 minutes ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
1 hour ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
3 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Play-off dates confirmed as Sheffield Wednesday hope for favours to avoid the lottery

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to avoid the lottery of the League One play-offs, but it’s looking likely that it’s where they’ll end up.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:47 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 10:48 BST

Wednesday needs favours from the teams facing both Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle going into their final three games of the campaign, while the Owls have to win both of their matches to stand a chance of clambering back into the division’s top two.

If they don’t, though, they’ll have three more games to play in order to try and regain their Championship status, and the dates of the semifinals have now been confirmed by the EFL.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Barry Bannan’s forthright response after Wednesday star receives EFL gong
Most Popular

The first leg of the play-off semifinals will take place on Friday May 12th and Saturday May 13th at 8pm and 3pm respectively, with the teams that finished sixth and fifth playing at home first.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After that the second legs will be played a week later on Saturday May 20th, the first (3rd v 6th) at 12.30pm and the other (4th v 5th) at 3pm.

The two that make it through will then do battle at Wembley nine days on from that, playing at 3pm on Monday May 29th.

As things stand Wednesday would face Derby County over two legs, however the play-off spots after the Owls and Barnsley are still being hotly contested as Peterborough United look to knock either the Rams or Bolton Wanderers out of the top six over the next couple of weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sheffield Wednesday are looking increasingly likely to be in this year's League One play-offs. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)Sheffield Wednesday are looking increasingly likely to be in this year's League One play-offs. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Sheffield Wednesday are looking increasingly likely to be in this year's League One play-offs. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Darren Moore’s side face Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, but before that they’ll be keeping a very close eye on Tuesday night’s fixtures as Ipswich travel to Barnsley and Plymouth play host to Bristol Rovers

MORE: Sheffield Wednesday duo named in prestigious Team of the Season at EFL Awards

Related topics:League OneIpswich TownEFL