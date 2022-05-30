Burton, who spent time at Hillsborough between 2006 and 2009, knows Moore well from his time working at West Bromwich Albion, and was back in Wednesday colours recently to take on a team of Doncaster Rovers legends for a good cause.

The 45-year-old enjoyed his time in S6, and still keeps in contact with several of his former teammates.

Speaking at the Eves Trust charity game in Doncaster recently, the former Owls striker said, "I have got many good memories from my three and a half years there. It was really enjoyable… I still keep in touch with a few of the lads. I work with (Chris) Brunty at West Brom so we are together, and Peter Gilbert is there working with the U18s. Marcus Tudgay, (Lee) Granty a little bit - and Akpo Sodje as well.”

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But of all his Wednesday memories, he says that one in particular sticks out…

"Probably staying up the year that I signed. It was a tough season but we achieved our objective in staying in the league.”

It’s been over a decade since Burton last pulled on a Wednesday shirt now, but admits that his affiliation to the club remains, and Moore’s arrival seems to have given him extra reason to pay attention.

Deon Burton is backing Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday.

“I always keep an eye on the club's results, he explained. “Darren Moore and Jamie Smith were with me at West Brom so I know them from their days there - Darren is a real gentleman and a good coach as well.

"You never really know with players when you play with them who is going to be a manager or not, but he was definitely in there with his mannerisms and man-management skills.

"He is an honest guy. He is new to it a little bit compared to some managers, but he is still hungry and really wants the team to do well. He is a real honest guy.”