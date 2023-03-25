Sheffield Wednesday deliver positive update with duo set to return next week

Callum Paterson and Michael Ihiekwe will take the next step in their Sheffield Wednesday recovery when they return to the grass next week.

Both Paterson (hamstring) and Ihiekwe (knee) have been missing in action for a while now, the latter for considerably longer, but it appears that Darren Moore could have both of them back for the season run-in as Wednesday look to push for the League One title.

It remains to be seen exactly when the pair will be in contention to feature once again, but Moore has explained that they’re now stepping away from the medical team as a return to first team action draws closer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked for an update on the pair, the Owls boss said, "I’m pleased with those two, because Pato and Icky will be back in next week. They've been passed form the medical team to the sports science team, which is really, really good because that means they're back on the grass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If they continue going, they’re another two that in a couple of weeks’ time we feel they'll be back with the main group. What a welcome addition those two will be.”

This news follows confirmation that Mallik Wilks is in contention to feature on Sunday against Forest Green Rovers, however George Byers and Josh Windass will be out for a least a couple of weeks before they can be assessed regarding their muscle and ankle injuries respectively.

Ben Heneghan remains out for the season after knee surgery, and the aim for him is to get back for preseason over the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad