Sheffield Wednesday haven’t paid their players on time again, and it’s been as well received as you’d expect.

If part of your job entailed throwing millions of pounds into a bottomless pit, with thousands of people showing active disdain towards you, why would you want to keep doing it?

That’s the situation that Dejphon Chansiri finds himself in at Sheffield Wednesday at the moment. Since taking over the club a decade ago the Thai businessman has ploughed money in the region of around £150m into the Owls, he got them within 90 minutes of the Premier League, but since then the shouts of discontent have become louder and louder.

Protest groups have been set up, flyers with his face on it have been held aloft both home and away, his name chanted in not-so-pleasant ways from the stands. So the big question remains… What’s in it for him? And why is he still bothering?

Because the fleeting bits of joy can’t be worth it, surely? For every promotion tilt, and Peterborough United, there have been multiple lows. The relegation, the points deduction, the ongoing issues around payments to HM Revenue & Customs, players - or both - and the embargoes that have come with them.

If paying wages, arguably the most fundamental of tasks as a business owner, is a recurring problem, then maybe it’s time to call it a day? It can’t be fun anymore, and while we have no idea how much money he does or doesn’t have – nor is it really our business – this is not sustainable way to run a football club.

Sheffield Wednesday fans say enough is enough

#EnoughIsEnough is trending on social media, the Supporters’ Trust have said that things ‘just can’t go on like this’, and the constant issues can’t be helping the club when it comes to recruitment, income and the general running of the club. Eventually something is going to have to give.

The consensus online has been that Wednesday’s owner needs do one of three things; offer up a plan for the future, let fans help him plan the future, or let somebody else take over. They don’t feel like unfair options.

Could a takeover happen at some point? Anything is possible. It’s hard to understand, amongst the cost, abuse and backlash, why he’d want to continue. But if he does then there has to be a better way of doing things, a way that can be mutually beneficial for everyone. Because Wednesdayites have reached the end of their tether, and in many ways the latest player wage debacle could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

No doubt the chairman will dislike this piece; he probably won’t like that it’s been written. But if monies were paid on time, if embargoes weren’t so regular, then there would be no reason for it to exist.

Dejphon Chansiri has said time and time again that he loves this football club. But he’s not the only one, it means so much to so many, and people are tired of seeing its name in the Sky Sports News ticker for the wrong reasons.