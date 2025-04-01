Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust has urged Dejphon Chansiri to resolve the unpaid wages situation at Hillsborough ‘immediately’.

The Star began investigating the matter on Monday after being informed that at least some players hadn’t yet received their wages for the month of March, but while looking into things the club ended up releasing a statement confirming the ‘temporary issue’ with salaries.

Wednesday said that the problems ‘occurred as a result of significant sums of money owed to the chairman’s businesses which has in turn impacted on the club’s immediate cashflow’, adding that Dejphon Chansiri was ‘working hard to resolve this situation at the earliest possible opportunity’. When that will be, however, remains to be seen.

The Trust has since expressed ‘extreme disappointment’ over the announcements, saying that it’s a development that will have left many supporters ‘feeling uneasy’. They also referenced the ‘enough is enough’ movement that has been gaining traction online.

Enough is enough for Sheffield Wednesday fans

Chair, Ian Bennett, said in a statement, “We are very concerned once again about the financial instability affecting the club and the implications it may have on its operations and reputation. The Trust wants to see full transparency and accountability in addressing these issues.

“We urge the chairman to resolve the situation immediately to ensure the payment of the players and staff, as is their contractual right. This development will understandably have left fans feeling uneasy about the club’s immediate future. Fans were already saying enough is enough. We just can’t go on like this.”

Wednesday had to report the matter to the English Football League within two working days of the default, with an embargo set to follow if the amounts owed are not paid imminently.

