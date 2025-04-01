Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday have had issues paying their players for last month, but at the time of writing are not yet under public embargo.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the club confirmed the latest financial concern at Hillsborough with ‘a temporary issue with the payment of player salaries for the month of March’ being revealed on their website.

It was explained that the situation ‘has occurred as a result of significant sums of money owed to the chairman’s businesses’ and that Dejphon Chansiri was ‘working hard to resolve this situation at the earliest possible opportunity’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately for the Owls, though, this isn’t a particularly rare occurrence. There have been issues with unpaid wages on numerous occasions during Chansiri’s tenure, and in November they were placed under a registration embargo due to amounts owed to HM Revenue and Customs.

As things stand another public embargo is imminent for the club because of the latest financial discrepancy, but they do have a bit of time to avoid it… The English Football League say that, “Once placed under a registration embargo, clubs have two business days to secure the removal of the embargo before the club’s name and reason for embargo is published on the Embargo Reporting Service.”

A further concern for Wednesday, and their fans, is the accumulation of days where they are in default of payments. The spell under embargo in July account for around two weeks of a 30-day limit between July to June, and if they hit 20 days they will be forced to pay a fine of whichever is greater - £6,000 or 5% of the outstanding sum due.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If they pass the 30-day mark then things get even worse, they ‘shall not be permitted to pay or commit to pay any transfer fee, compensation fee or loan fee’ for ‘three full transfer windows’ according to the EFL rulebook. That eventuality would be catastrophic for the club, but – importantly - the total number of days in default is reset on July 1st each year.

Sheffield Wednesday’s wages statement

Sheffield Wednesday’s Dejphon Chansiri has not paid the club’s players for March | Getty Images

The club said on Monday night, “Sheffield Wednesday can confirm a temporary issue with the payment of player salaries for the month of March.

“This has occurred as a result of significant sums of money owed to the chairman’s businesses which has in turn impacted on the club’s immediate cashflow.

“The chairman is working hard to resolve this situation at the earliest possible opportunity and in the meantime thanks everyone for their patience and understanding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just can’t go on like this”

Meanwhile, the chair of the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust, Ian Bennett, said in a statement, “We are very concerned once again about the financial instability affecting the club and the implications it may have on its operations and reputation. The Trust wants to see full transparency and accountability in addressing these issues.

“We urge the chairman to resolve the situation immediately to ensure the payment of the players and staff, as is their contractual right. This development will understandably have left fans feeling uneasy about the club’s immediate future. Fans were already saying enough is enough. We just can’t go on like this.”

It’s understood that the EFL have contacted the club to ask for their observations, and now it’s a case of waiting to see how things play out from all sides. From Danny Röhl’s perspective, his main concern will be whether or not his players are paid before this weekend’s trip to Hull City as they return to Championship action at Hillsborough.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join