Embargoes, possible fines and grim realities - Sheffield Wednesday's financial issue
It's not been a good week for the Owls, and we're joined by Alex Miller on the latest episode of All Wednesday to talk about the latest financial issues at Hillsborough. With unpaid players and staff, what happens next under Dejphon Chansiri's watch?
The English Football League have been in touch, and there have been plenty of statements made from the Supporters Trust and other fan groups, with the SWST demanding ‘immediate action’ as the game against Hull City this weekend draws closer.
On this episode, Alex and Joe spoke about the current state of play at S6, some grim realities, and some of the reasons the optics are so bad for Wednesday ahead of what could be a huge summer for the club.
