The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust has issued their second statement in two days regarding the club’s ‘financial turmoil’.

Wednesday have made headlines for the wrong reasons once again this week, with the club having confirmed that they have had problems in paying the players’ wages for March. Dejphon Chansiri is said to be working on rectifying the situation as soon as possible, but as things stand there has been no change.

It’s of obvious concern to fans, with fines and transfer bans on the table if the matter isn’t rectified timeously, and the lack of follow-up since the club’s original notice on Monday night has led to the SWST releasing another one of their own.

A statement from the Trust released late on Tuesday night read, “It is with profound disappointment that the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust must issue yet another statement regarding the club's ongoing financial turmoil. Despite our earnest plea for transparency and immediate resolution to the delayed player salaries, the club has remained conspicuously silent.

“The Trust finds this lack of communication and accountability utterly unacceptable. Our request for full disclosure of the financial issues was directed at ensuring the continued operation and reputation of our beloved club, and it is disheartening to see these concerns met with such disregard.”

The backbone of Sheffield Wednesday for generations

Sheffield Wednesday fans travel all over the country supporting their club | Steve Ellis

Meanwhile, Ian Bennett, their Chair said, “The fans have shown unwavering support and financial commitment to the club through season ticket purchases and other means, and they deserve much better than this. The chairman's failure to address the situation only deepens the fans' unease and threatens to erode the trust and loyalty that have been the backbone of Sheffield Wednesday for generations.”

The SWST went on to say that they ‘demand immediate action and a comprehensive explanation from the club's leadership’, and also ‘want the fans, players, and staff to know the truth about the club’s financial health and the steps being taken to rectify the current crisis’. On top of that they desire to know ‘what the plan is to move the club forward’.

Ending their statement, the Trust added, “Ignoring these legitimate concerns is not only disrespectful to the supporters but also detrimental to the club’s future. In solidarity with the fans and in the best interest of Sheffield Wednesday, we urge all fan groups with Sheffield Wednesday at heart, to press for the transparency and accountability that our club desperately needs.”

At the time of writing there has not yet been any confirmation of a transfer embargo on the English Football League’s Embargo Reporting Service, however that is set to change in the near future if wages remain unpaid.

