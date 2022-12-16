News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday defender won’t return to Hillsborough this month after another change of plans

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Ryan Galvin, will not be returning to Hillsborough from his loan at Maidstone United this month.

By Joe Crann
3 minutes ago
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 8:30pm

The young defender was due to head back to S6 after the third month of his loan spell in the National League, however it’s now been confirmed that they have once again decided to extend his spell with them by a further month.

Why Sheffield Wednesday left Middlewood Road training ground this week as severa...
Wednesday confirmed the news on their official website, saying, “Ryan Galvin has extended his loan spell at Maidstone United by a further month.

“The defender first joined the Stones on loan in September before extending the agreement in November.

“The 21-year-old has been a regular for the National League outfit, has made 17 appearances in total and was voted as the club's October Player of the Month.

“Galvin scored his first professional goal last month in Maidstone’s defeat away at Eastleigh.”

Wednesday confirmed last year that Galvin had signed a deal until 2023, though it’s unknown whether there’s also an option to extend.

Sheffield Wednesday's Ryan Galvin will spend more time out on loan in the National League.

