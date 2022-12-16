Sheffield Wednesday defender, Ryan Galvin, will not be returning to Hillsborough from his loan at Maidstone United this month.

The young defender was due to head back to S6 after the third month of his loan spell in the National League, however it’s now been confirmed that they have once again decided to extend his spell with them by a further month.

Wednesday confirmed the news on their official website, saying, “Ryan Galvin has extended his loan spell at Maidstone United by a further month.

“The defender first joined the Stones on loan in September before extending the agreement in November.

“The 21-year-old has been a regular for the National League outfit, has made 17 appearances in total and was voted as the club's October Player of the Month.

“Galvin scored his first professional goal last month in Maidstone’s defeat away at Eastleigh.”

Wednesday confirmed last year that Galvin had signed a deal until 2023, though it’s unknown whether there’s also an option to extend.

