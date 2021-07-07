Sheffield Wednesday defender spotted at Chelsea after Owls exit
Corey Glaves is looking to take the next step in his career following his Sheffield Wednesday exit – and he’s been spotted at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground.
The 18-year-old Wales youth international was a surprise name on the list of exits at Hillsborough over the summer, with the centre back expected to be one of the youngsters who would be offered a professional contract following relegation into League One.
But it wasn’t to be, for whatever reason, and now the teenage defender is trying his luck down south in an attempt to secure his first pro contract in the capital…
It was reported previously that Glaves had been on trial with Brentford as he sought to possibly join the Bees’ B team – alongside another former Owl, Luke Hall – however he very much remains on the club hunt at present.
Now, with the 2021/22 season almost upon us, The Star understands that Glaves has started working at Chelsea’s famed Cobham Training Ground, and – as things stand – is set to venture north with their U23s next week to play in a friendly for them.
Glaves was one of several young Owls who exited the club over the summer, but if he can land himself a move to the Blues then it would certainly go a long way in terms of softening the blow of his Hillsborough departure.
It’s unknown how long the 18-year-old will be given to impress at Cobham, but he’ll be hoping to leave a mark as soon as possible.