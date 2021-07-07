Darren Moore delighted with new Sheffield Wednesday recruit as goalkeepers get vote of confidence

Wednesday currently have three goalkeepers with them out in Wales as they undergo preseason training in the west, with first-teamers, Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson, being joined by youngster, Luke Jackson.

It remains to be seen which shot-stopper will get the nod on the opening day of their League One campaign on August 7th against Charlton Athletic, but their upcoming friendlies – starting with Celtic later this afternoon – may give a better idea with regards to that.

And Moore thinks that they’re in very good hands, explaining from their camp in Newport that the Brazilian was brought in to try and develop the current crop even further.

Speaking to the club’s official YouTube channel, Moore said of Basso, “Adriano has been really good… He’s somebody that I’ve known for many years, and somebody that has a tremendous appetite for the game. He loves football, wants to work in the game, and wants to implement and use his experience to give to our younger ‘keepers here.

“I just wanted to bring him in because we want to develop the ‘keepers that we’ve got here… We’ve got an excellent crop of ‘keepers here, and we just feel like we want to continue to develop them.

“Adriano is a worker, and he’s working them each and every single day. With them, they’ll build that relationship going forward. He’s a good man, an excellent individual and I’m really pleased to have him on board with the team and I’m glad he accepted to come here

Darren Moore says Adriano Basso has settled in nicely at Sheffield Wednesday. (via @SWFC)

“Now we get our heads down and work towards and exciting league campaign ahead of us.”

Wednesday face Celtic at 3pm this afternoon, with fans likely to get a bit of a hint as to the sort of system that Moore will be looking to use as they look to climb back out of the third tier at the first time of asking.