The Star previously reported that former Chelsea defender, Renedi Masampu, was on trial with the Owls as Moore takes a closer look at the 21-year-old, but he’s not the only left back the club have got under consideration.

It remains to be seen whether Masampu will play any part in Wednesday afternoon’s friendly with Celtic in Wales, but the Owls boss may be tempted to throw him in in order to have a look at him in a match scenario.

But with Moore looking to replace a number of players who have left, The Star is also led to believe that young Gunner, Tolaji Bola, could also be an option for them.

Bola, 22, spent a spell in League One with Rochdale in 2020/21, playing 11 league games for the side before returning to Arsenal’s U23s earlier this year, and may well be open to another stint in the third tier should the opportunity arise.

Moore and his recruitment team are working hard behind the scenes so Wednesday can hit the ground running in the market when they do eventually have their transfer embargo lifted – something that could potentially happen as early as this week if things go to plan.

Whether SWFC’s potential interest in having a closer look at Bola goes any further is unknown at this point, but – with the club looking to get a deal done for Dennis Adeniran – things are certainly starting to get moving.