Dunkley was one of the players who the Owls decided against offering a new contract to at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, leaving the 30-year-old on the lookout for a new club, however he’s wasted no time in setting himself up for the 2022/23 season.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the big centre back has agreed a two-year deal with Salop with an additional one-year option – meaning that he’s likely to come up against his former teammates in League One next season.

Speaking about his move, Dunkley said, "I’m over the moon. I spoke to the Gaffer a few weeks ago, I spoke to my family and my close ones, and I had a few options, but it just felt like this was the right one for me so yeah, I’m buzzing and can’t wait to get started.

“It’s a growing club and I know a few people who have been at this club, including some who are considered club legends like Dave Edwards, and I’ve got close friends like Conor Goldson who has been here. That calibre of player has only had good things to say about Shrewsbury. It’s a family club and they’re pushing in the right direction and want to push the club to get promoted so it’s all been positive from what I’ve heard."

Dunkley played 36 times for Wednesday over two seasons, scoring two goals.