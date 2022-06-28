Sheffield Wednesday 2022/23 kit update as Owls’ new season takes shape

It’s thought that Wednesday are in the process of finalising things with regards to the launch of their threads for the upcoming campaign, with fans eagerly waiting to find out what their team will be wearing in the season ahead.

Wednesday take on Alfreton Town this weekend as fans get their first look at a number of the new signings, and there’s also a chance that they could also get to see the new kit in the flesh for the first time.

If not, it’s highly likely that they’ll be able to don it when they come up against Harrogate Town in their last friendly before jetting off to Portugal for a warm weather camp as preparations continue for their opening day game against Portsmouth.

Last season the club teamed up with local band, The Sherlocks, to showcase the kit for 2021/22, though this time around it looks set to happen a few weeks earlier than it did last summer.

The games against Alfreton and Harrogate are the only senior fixtures confirmed so far by the club as part of their 2022/23 preseason, however a Wednesday XI will also take on Buxton and Wakefield on July 12th and 14th as the youngsters also prepare for their new campaign.

If all goes to plan then fans should be able to expect to see the new kit within the next week or so.