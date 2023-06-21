Exploring Sheffield Wednesday’s new away kit including new ‘Owl wing’ embossing - gallery
Sheffield Wednesday have launched their new Macron away kit for 2023/24, and there are some interesting features on it.
The Owls used George Byers to give fans the first look at the kit, which will go on sale on June 23rd, getting involved with youngsters from Foxhill Primary School as the kids got to have a kickabout with the popular midfielder in their new threads.
Though it may look white, the new kit has been described as grey on the club’s official website, and fans will no doubt be eager to see it for themselves when it does go on sale in the Megastore later this week.
As part of the release statement the club said, “Shirts in all sizes will be available from 3/6 months right up to 6XL and ladies’ shirts from size 8 through to 24... Away shorts and socks will also be on sale, while the new goalkeeper shirts will follow in the coming weeks. All Macron shirts will see the logo of our new principal sponsor ‘Eyup’ displayed on the front.”
Here’s a closer look at various elements of the new kit: