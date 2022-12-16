Sheffield Wednesday defender, Ben Heneghan, is back at Middlewood Road as he begins his road to recovery.

Heneghan picked up a serious knee injury during the 1-1 draw with Lincoln City in October, and then had to wait a while for his surgery as they made sure that things had settled down before going under the knife.

Now, with the defender having undergone a successful operation on his ACL, the Owls took to Twitter to confirm that he’s back in at Middlewood Road as he looks to get himself back fighting fit as soon as possible.

Darren Moore has already explained that the 29-year-old will play no further part in the 2022/23 campaign, however he’ll be hoping to get back in time to start preseason with his teammates in the summer – hopefully once promotion has been sealed.

Heneghan isn’t the only defender out injured at this point in time, with Michael Ihiekwe another one facing a spell on the sidelines – however with his issue it is one that doesn’t require surgery, so his absence will not be as lengthy.

There is good news, however, for Moore in terms of returning players this month though, with Akin Famewo having been given the green light to play again, Dennis Adeniran getting minutes as he continues his recovery, and George Byers being picture back in training with his Owls teammates.

Wednesday face Oxford United tomorrow afternoon in their latest quest for three more League One points before the end of 2022.

