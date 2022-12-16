News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield Wednesday defender returns to Middlewood Road after surgery

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Ben Heneghan, is back at Middlewood Road as he begins his road to recovery.

By Joe Crann
5 minutes ago

Heneghan picked up a serious knee injury during the 1-1 draw with Lincoln City in October, and then had to wait a while for his surgery as they made sure that things had settled down before going under the knife.

Now, with the defender having undergone a successful operation on his ACL, the Owls took to Twitter to confirm that he’s back in at Middlewood Road as he looks to get himself back fighting fit as soon as possible.

Hide Ad
Read More
‘Dream come true’ as lifelong Sheffield Wednesday fan pens new Owls contract
Most Popular
Hide Ad

Darren Moore has already explained that the 29-year-old will play no further part in the 2022/23 campaign, however he’ll be hoping to get back in time to start preseason with his teammates in the summer – hopefully once promotion has been sealed.

Heneghan isn’t the only defender out injured at this point in time, with Michael Ihiekwe another one facing a spell on the sidelines – however with his issue it is one that doesn’t require surgery, so his absence will not be as lengthy.

Hide Ad

There is good news, however, for Moore in terms of returning players this month though, with Akin Famewo having been given the green light to play again, Dennis Adeniran getting minutes as he continues his recovery, and George Byers being picture back in training with his Owls teammates.

Wednesday face Oxford United tomorrow afternoon in their latest quest for three more League One points before the end of 2022.

Hide Ad
Sheffield Wednesday's Ben Heneghan underwent surgery on his ACL, and is back at Middlewood Road now. (Steve Ellis)

MORE: Wednesday’s next opponents dealt ‘cruel’ injury blow – but confirm new signing

Darren MooreOxford UnitedLincoln City