‘Dream come true’ as lifelong Sheffield Wednesday fan pens new Owls contract

Rio Shipston says that it’s a ‘dream come true’ for him after he signed his first professional contract with Sheffield Wednesday.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been with the Owls for over a decade now, and was rewarded for his impressive development of late with a deal that saw him commit his future to his boyhood team.

Shipston is the latest youngster from an exciting group of U18s to sign a maiden pro deal, and he says that it’s a big moment for both him and his family.

Speaking to the club after penning his deal, Shipston said, “It’s a dream come true, it’s massive to sign professional – but especially at Sheffield Wednesday. It’s a big day for me and my family.

“I was at Hillsborough Pumas then we had a training session and they thought I did well, so I came back for a trial and I joined when I was seven.

“I’ve been here a while and loved every minute of it. I’ve had good people around me, my family, friends and coaches at Wednesday have been unbelievable with me.

“The gaffer and the first team have been good and made me feel welcome in training and I’ve loved every minute. You don’t realise how good they are until you start training with them, learning from them is the best possible thing I could do right now.”

Shipston made his senior debut in the Papa John’s Trophy earlier this year, and has played a key role in the U18’s run in the FA Youth Cup – now he’ll be taking aim at the next stepping stone, a league debut in blue and white.