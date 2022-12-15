Oxford United have confirmed that midfielder, Alex Gorrin, will miss the game against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend as well as many months afterwards.

The 29-year-old Spaniard worked hard to get back from a serious ACL injury last season, and has gone on to play eight times in 2022/23, but now it’s been announced that he has injured his other ACL in training and will face more time out.

Oxford manager, Karl Robinson, says that everyone is incredibly sad for the former Motherwell man, though praised his ‘positive outlook’ with regards to coming through this latest setback.

“We are all gutted and Alex is absolutely devastated,” Robinson told the club’s official website. “He worked so hard to get back from the last one and to then pick up a similar injury in training is cruel. The positives are that he is a very fit lad and has that fantastic, positive outlook which will help him through this.”

In other news for the Owls’ next opponents, they’ve also confirmed the signing of young defender, Stephan Negru, who will join the club from January 1st.

The 20-year-old Shelbourne FC defender said of his upcoming move, “The whole club has been fantastic with me. I came over to take a look and join training and I was made to feel involved from the very first day. The Manager has been excellent and obviously they have a reputation for helping players develop: Luke McNally is a great example of someone who plays in the same position as me.

“I know I have a lot to learn but that’s what I am here for and I can’t wait to get started.”

