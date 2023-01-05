Sheffield Wednesday defender returns after loan spell – midfielder attracts interest

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Paulo Aguas, is headed back to the club after his loan spell with Belper Town.

The 19-year-old full back, who has also played higher up the field on the left side, scored on his final appearance for the Nailers, helping them to a 2-1 win over Stafford Rangers that took them off the bottom of the Northern Premier League Premier Division table.

Now though, after his loan ended, the teenager is set to return to Middlewood Road to continue his development under the watchful eye of Neil Thompson and the rest of the club’s youth staff. He’s also spent time training with the first time.

Meanwhile, Jay Glover is also heading back to S6, however the Star understands that there’s interest in him from elsewhere – and there are other clubs that would be keen to take 19-year-old out on loan again.

Elsewhere, Will Trueman’s loan spell with Mickleover will come to an end next week, with the midfielder set to play his final game – as things stand – this weekend against St Ives Town.

Wednesday are looking at potentially getting more youngsters out on loan between now and the end of the season in an attempt to aid their progression into senior football, with Darren Moore eager to see more players make it into the first team setup at Hillsborough under his watch.

Young Rio Shipston, 18, made his league debut for the Owls in the 5-0 win over Cambridge United earlier this week, and there are hopes that more will follow suit in the coming months.

