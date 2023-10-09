Sheffield Wednesday will be battling to make sure the current international break can serve as something of a restart for their struggling return to Championship football - and have reason to hope for good news from the treatment room.

The Owls have been without star men Barry Bannan and Josh Windass in their last three matches and despite a rallying defensive effort in their most recent outing against Huddersfield Town have failed to create much in the way of chances all season.

A new manager is expected to be named in the two-week break from the fixture schedule, with German coach Danny Röhl believed to be leading the way to get the job.

Whoever steps in may well have the benefit of the return of Bannan and Windass, who are players with the capability of creating chances.

They were said to be the subject of late fitness assessments last week but sat out of the welcoming of Huddersfield with eyes on a proper recovery ahead of the trip to Watford next weekend.

“I don’t think they were close, neither of them,” caretaker boss Neil Thompson told The Star.

“At the end of the day, we’ve now got the international break to get themselves right. We want them firing on all cylinders for what lies ahead.”

Asked whether they’d both be back and ready to go for the other side of the international break, Thompson said: “I’d like to think so. I’ve not spoken too deeply with the medical department about it.

“I’m aware that they were short for this game. You don’t want to rush people back for injuries to become chronic. That’s when you have players out for two or three months.

“That’s not what we want. We want players fit, ready and available, ready to play.”

In what looks likely to be a one-off caretaker step-in, Thompson named a line-up more in-line with last season’s selection with many of the club’s promotion-winners having spent extended spells on the sideline under now former boss Xisco.

Juan Delgado was one player who suffered a knock in the lead-up to the game and is heading on to international duty with Chile in the coming days. It is hoped he too will be fit for his return.

Elsewhere, Akin Famewo’s injury isn’t as bad as first feared - tough Thompson did say his condition would be monitored in the coming weeks.

A host of summer additions were left out on Thompson’s judgement - which he hopes can provide more fire in the belly of an underperforming squad.

“We had a couple of knocks and a couple were just decisions,” he said. “I’ve got to make decisions and I said to the players first morning that a lot of people won’t be very happy when I name the team and the subs.

“I’ve had it done to me. It doesn’t do you any harm, it gives you a little kick up the backside.