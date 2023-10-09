News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday legend distances himself from Owls job rumours

Lee Bullen has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant Sheffield Wednesday job, though seems to have suggested that it wasn’t on his radar anyway.

By Joe Crann
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:18 BST
‘Bully’ made quite the name for himself at Hillsborough over the years, both as a player and as a coach, having a handful of spells as interim manager along the way. Now, having nearly guided Ayr United to promotion in his first full season, he’s forging a path away from S6.

When Xisco was fired last week the rumour mill set in motion immediately, and a post on social media linked the Scot with a return to his old stomping ground – it saw his name climb up the bookies list, and led some to believe that there may be something in it.

He says not, though, insisting that there has been ‘zero contact’ as he focuses on helping his side build on their victory over Airdrieonians at the weekend.

“If it’s on social media it must be true, isn’t it?” he said to the Ayr Advertiser. “That’s the way the world works nowadays, is it not? There’s no truth in it. I’m comfortable here, I’m happy here.

“I’ve had zero contact so there is nothing happening there. I’m just preparing and looking forward to going back to an old haunt of mine at East End Park a week on Saturday.”

German coach, Danny Röhl, remains the favourite for the position at this point in time, however there’s still been no confirmation from the club as the players begin preparations for the trip to Watford later this month.

