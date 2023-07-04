More tickets made available for Sheffield Wednesday’s local preseason clash

Sheffield Wednesday have been given an extra allocation of tickets for the preseason game away at Chesterfield next week.

The Owls will take on the Spireites for Drew Talbot’s testimonial game a week today, with the two sides looking to prepare themselves for the tough 2023/24 season ahead – the match is set for 7pm at the Technique Stadium.

Talbot has spoken of his excitement for the game between two of his former clubs, and it’s been announced that a 64-page brochure will be made available on the day for £5 as a memento for the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesdayites were originally given an allocation of 2,898 tickets for the encounter on July 11th, but it’s now been confirmed that they’ve been handed another batch for the game as with around 4,000 Owls fans now expected to make the trip through to S41.

At this point in time it is unknown who will be in charge of Wednesday for the trip given that there has still not been an announcement regarding Darren Moore’s replacement, however Dejphon Chansiri is working hard behind the scenes to try and get a new face in as soon as possible.

The game against Chesterfield will come three days after the club’s first preseason game against York City, and will take place just before they jet out to Spain for a warm weather camp in Spain where they will face Real Murcia and CD Eldense.