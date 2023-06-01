Sheffield Wednesday defender hopes for chance to prove himself next year

Jaden Brown hopes that he’ll get the chance to stay at Sheffield Wednesday next season, saying that he doesn’t feel ‘like everyone fully knows what I am about’.

Brown only featured in 16 games for the Owls in 2022/23, but put in some important displays across the course of the campaign as well as adding some key contributions along the way – none more important than his role in Callum Paterson’s equaliser in the ‘Miracle of Hillsborough’.

The 24-year-old’s contract will expire at the end of this month, but after two seasons at the club he admits that he’d like some more time to show what he’s capable of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Yorkshire Live at this week’s civic reception, the former Huddersfield Town man said, "I would love to stay here for an extra season and I would love to prove myself to everyone… I don't feel like everyone fully knows what I am about, but I hope I have shown glimpses of what I can do. I have got friends and family up here, and I’m comfortable in Sheffield.

"I would love to be here for an extra year or two, but we will have to see what happens in the next few days. Right now, everyone is enjoying promotion."

Brown played as both a left wingback and as a left-sided central defender in his appearances for the Owls this season, getting two crucial assists against Charlton Athletic and Peterborough United in League One to set up what would prove to be the winning goal in both games.