Sheffield Wednesday defender gives matter-of-fact reply to future talks question

Jaden Brown is one of a number of Sheffield Wednesday players out of contract at the end of the season, and he feels that he needs to finish strong if given the chance.

The 24-year-old was called upon for the tough trip to Charlton Athletic on Saturday, but came to the party with an assist as he set up what proved to be the winning goal at The Valley in a record-breaking result for the Owls.

Wednesday are now 20 unbeaten in League One – the longest run of any team in the top four tiers of English football – and Brown explained that the team’s confidence helped him when making his first league start in months.

It was just his ninth start in all competitions for Darren Moore in 2022/23, and he knows that if he is to have a future at Hillsborough then he needs to use the Addicks win as a springboard.

Speaking after his strong showing away at Charlton, Brown told the media, “I just take each game as it comes, hopefully I can get another start in the next one and do the same thing and then continue doing that… I never look ahead, though, I just stay focused on what I need to do.

“It feels good to be involved, and we’ve got a good team - so we go into games with confidence, and I think that helped me. I knew I was coming into a winning team, and that gave me confidence.

“I focus on what I need to focus on right now, I feel like I have to do more to start having conversations (about a new contract), but hopefully in the games I can prove what I'm all about."

Jaden Brown thinks he needs to do more before there are any conversations about his Sheffield Wednesday future. (Steve Ellis)

Wednesday’s next game sees them play host to Peterborough United on Saturday as they look to try and strengthen their position at the top of the table even further after what has been a remarkable few months for Moore’s outfit.

With Reece James suffering from ankle soreness that kept him out this past weekend, it may be that Brown is given another shot against the Posh, though James is expected to be at least back in contention come Saturday.

