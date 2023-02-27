Sheffield Wednesday are taking a look at teenage defender, Declan Turner, who is hoping to try and earn himself a contract at the club.

It was reported by journalist, Alan Nixon, that the young centre back had made his way onto the Owls’ radar as a potential option for the future – and it’s understood that he is indeed on a short trial at Middlewood Road at this point in time.

Whether anything will come of the Australian’s spell in Sheffield remains to be seen, but he’s being given the chance to impress, just like Wednesday have done with 19-year-old Brighouse Town left back, Sam Reed, recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday are on the lookout for new faces as planning for the 2023/24 season in the youth ranks gets underway, and there are set to be plenty of new faces in both the U21s and U18s once the next campaign begins.

Another player linked with the Owls, however, is young Blackburn Rovers forward, George Chmiel, however The Star understands that he is not a player that the club are considering as things stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

U21s manager, Neil Thompson, as well as the rest of the Wednesday youth staff have had a look at several players in recent months, but as things stand only 17-year-old Favour Onukwuli has been added to their ranks.

Thompson’s side are back in action this weekend when they make the trip to Hull City in the Professional Development League as they look to try and bounce back from the narrow defeat to Sheffield United a week ago.