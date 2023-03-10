A talented Sheffield Wednesday youngster will require surgery on an injury picked up while on loan at Swindon Town – prompting the Owls to recall him to Middlewood Road and end his time in Wiltshire.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore has been keeping a close eye on the progress of Ciaran Brennan this season but will see him in person soon enough after the former Republic of Ireland youth cap injured his shoulder in a collision in a win over Harrogate Town at the end of February.

The shoulder was dislocated and though initial suggestions were that damage had been limited by swift medical intervention, an operation will be required to help aid a full recovery in time for a pre-season spent back with the Owls.

Speaking to The Star, Moore explained the situation and made clear the loan had made a positive impact on Brennan, who was sent down to Swindon to improve his game and prove his first team credentials, much in the same vein as Cameron Dawson did down at Exeter City last season.

Owls Ciaran Brennan. Pic Steve Ellis

“He’s picked up a shoulder injury that has cut short the loan,” Moore confirmed in conversation with The Star. “We’ve brought him back to do his rehabilitation with us.

“He’s going to require an operation. We’ll get that done and we’ll get him rehab’ed but that will be the end of his season now and we’ll get him ready for for when we get back to things in pre-season.

“Hopefully this little incident won’t hinder him too much and hopefully by the time we get back into pre-season we’ll see how Ciaran has stepped on and improved just like Cameron Dawson has done.

“We want him to be in a place where he’s competing to play in the first team. We’ll know that with Ciaran in pre-season.”

Even is Brennan were to make a miraculous recovery before the end of the current campaign, he would not be eligible to play for Wednesday again this season.

Brennan made 21 appearances across all competitions for Swindon. It was his third loan stint after temporary spells with Gainsborough Trinity and Notts County.

