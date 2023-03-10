Sheffield Wednesday rocked up, went behind and were meant to roll over as the likes of Harry Redknapp, Paul Merson and Shaka Hislop prepared to celebrate promotion to the Premier League.
It was April 2003 and Portsmouth’s famous Redknapp side has swept all before them that season. Needing a win over bottom-placed Wednesday to seal their fate, Lee Bradbury put Pompey ahead early doors to put the champagne on ice.
The Owls had other ideas and though their own season fate was looking pretty miserable by this stage, they gave their fans a rare afternoon to remember on the south coast as Michael Reddy stroked home a winner in injury time to offer a spike of hope of Division One survival.
What happened next to the likes of Reddy makes for fascinating reading, with all sorts of moves abroad, some career switches and a whole lot else.
Take a stroll down memory lane to find out what happened next to the payers that ruined Pompey’s promotion party all those years ago.
1. Kevin Pressman
An undisputed Wednesday legend, Pressman saw it all in his time at the club and sits fourth in the club’s all-time appearance list with 478. Left as the Owls sought to constrict their wage bill in 2004 and played for a number of clubs before going into coaching with the likes of Scunthorpe, Bradford and longer-term six years with Millwall. Was last seen helping out Carlton Palmer at Grantham Town.
Photo: Ben Radford
2. Dean Smith
A one-time Wednesday captain, battling defender Smith left after a solitary season with the club alongside Pressman in 2004. Now far better known as a manager, where he has had success at Walsall, Brentford, Aston Villa and more recently Norwich where he was sacked just after Christmas.
3. Ashley Westwood
A whole-hearted centre-half, Westwood played nearly 100 times for Wednesday and scoring five times - one of which was the equaliser in this Pompey win. It proved to be one of his last outings for the Owls as he moved on to Northampton, the first of 12 further moves before retirement in 2012. Since went into coaching and has managed in Malaysia, three clubs in India and briefly Kettering Town.
4. Danny Maddix
A combative defender signed having made over 300 appearances for QPR, Maddix was seen as a leader in the Owls’ post-Premier League rebirth and played as such, making 54 league bows before his release after relegation to the third tier in 2004. He went on to play for Barnet where alongside Ian Hendon he enjoyed a short spell as caretaker manager. After retirement he moved back to London and is now involved with Sunday side Colebrook Royals.