3 . Ashley Westwood

A whole-hearted centre-half, Westwood played nearly 100 times for Wednesday and scoring five times - one of which was the equaliser in this Pompey win. It proved to be one of his last outings for the Owls as he moved on to Northampton, the first of 12 further moves before retirement in 2012. Since went into coaching and has managed in Malaysia, three clubs in India and briefly Kettering Town.