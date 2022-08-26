Sheffield Wednesday and Keke Simmonds: Latest as Owls’ potential pursuit slows down
As things stand Sheffield Wednesday won’t be making a move for Birmingham City’s Keke Simmonds this summer.
The young attacker was one of the names on the Owls’ potential wishlist as Darren Moore bolstered his ranks for the 2022/23 campaign, and at one point they were in discussions with Birmingham to see whether a deal could be done or not.
But with just a week left of the transfer window, The Star now understands that – though Moore likes the 21-year-old – interest has died down for the time being, though that doesn’t mean that they won’t keep tabs on him now that he’s entered into the final year of his current deal with the Blues.
Simmonds made his Championship debut in the season before last, but spent 2021/22 playing in the Professional Development League 2 – where he grabbed a few goals after helping them to the title in the previous campaign.
The former Manchester City man may well stay in the Midlands for now as he looks to get back amongst the goals and try to force his way up the ranks at Birmingham, and it remains to be seen if he’s a player that the Owls could revisit in a year’s time when he becomes a free agent.
Wednesday weren’t the only ones to show interest in him this summer, however, with Barnsley believed to be keeping tabs on him, and it may well be that he still gets a move before the window closes – even if it’s on a loan basis.